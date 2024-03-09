Rakul Preet Singh's wedding diaries were indeed high on love and ethnic ensembles
The actress has just dropped a series of pictures from her recent shoot, looking stunning in heavily embellished sharara set
The newly married diva wore this two-piece pristine white set from the shelves of designer Ritika Mirchandani.
Well, the captivating part of Rakul's whole look was her pink bridal chooda, which beautifully complemented her rosy pink makeup.
Rakul Preet Singh accessorised her Indo-western attire with a pearl choker set and matching heavy studs.
While sharing pictures on gram, Rakul Preet Singh captioned it, "Fashion with chooda izza vibe 😜 💕"
