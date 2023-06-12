Rakul Preet Singh made a dazzling statement last night at Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's reception party

12 Jun, 2023

Onam Gupta

Rakul Preet struck some amazing poses for paparazzi.

Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani attended the reception and served couple goals in black

While Rakul looked mesmerizing in black indo-western wear, Jacky on the other hand wore a bandhgala kurta

Rakul styled her gorgeous ethnic look with a choker and a sleek ponytail

Rakul Preet's outfit features heavily embellished bralette, floor-length jacket and palazzo pants

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani twinned in black at Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's reception

