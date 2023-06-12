Rakul Preet Singh made a dazzling statement last night at Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's reception party
Rakul Preet struck some amazing poses for paparazzi.
Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani attended the reception and served couple goals in black
While Rakul looked mesmerizing in black indo-western wear, Jacky on the other hand wore a bandhgala kurta
Rakul styled her gorgeous ethnic look with a choker and a sleek ponytail
Rakul Preet's outfit features heavily embellished bralette, floor-length jacket and palazzo pants
Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani twinned in black at Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi's reception
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Novak Djokovic: 23 Grand Slams In Detail