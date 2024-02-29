Rakul Preet Singh Radiates in Swarovski embellished Purple Lehenga For Haldi
29 Feb, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Rakul Preet was glowing in that purple, glass worked lehenga for her Haldi ceremony at Goa wedding.
Rakul Preet wore a mesmerising lehenga by Papa Don't Preach that will leave you amazed!
Rakul's attire was glass beaded choli with Swarovski stones paired with a sequinned moonlit jungle printed lehenga with metal and glass bead embellishments
It was a beautiful amalgamation of traditional and contemporary aesthetics for a modern day bride.
For her Haldi, Rakul wore comfy lavender shoes with golden work, just what a bride could be!
And her floral statement earrings are the perfect pick for amplifying her whole look.
And well, the Rakul Preet and Jackky Bhagnani Haldi was all love, life and happily everafter!
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Deepika Padukone’s 6 Red Saree Looks