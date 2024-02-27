Rakul Preet Singh's Colourful Tribute to Her Sikh Heritage in a Phulkari Set
27 Feb, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
Rakul Preet Singh Makes You Look Again in Heritage Phulkari Dress at Mehendi - 7 Pics
Designed by Arpita Mehta, the co-ord set features a long cape adorning phulkari motifs.
Rakul Preet Singh wanted to highlight the traditions of Punjab and therefore, the designer meticulously brought a taste of her culture in this outfit.
The cape of the outfit is entirely hand-embroidered with toasted orange, bright pink, yellow and shades of red.
It took the weavers and designers a total of 680 hours to finish the work.
Rakul Preet Singh's Mehendi outfit further features a golden Kasab, cutdana and mirrorwork to enhance the vibrant appeal of the overall look.
