Rakul Preet Exudes High Dose of Glamour in printed bodycon dress
Rakul dropped pictures of her stylish look from a recent promotional photoshoot for her upcoming project, 'I Love You'.
Rakul Pretty surely knows how to dazzle any damn look
Rakul Preet was seen adorning a printed ensemble featuring summer-inspired patterns in pastel shades
Rakul Preet accessorised the bodycon dress with metallic hoop earrings and white pumps
For glam picks, Rakul went with subtle eyeshadow, nude lip shade, dazzling highlighter and glowing skin
Rakul Preet gave a finishing touch with centre-parted open wavy hairdo
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Best Places To Visit In Assam