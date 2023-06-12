Rakul Preet Exudes High Dose of Glamour in printed bodycon dress

12 Jun, 2023

Onam Gupta

Rakul dropped pictures of her stylish look from a recent promotional photoshoot for her upcoming project, 'I Love You'.

Rakul Pretty surely knows how to dazzle any damn look

Rakul Preet was seen adorning a printed ensemble featuring summer-inspired patterns in pastel shades

Rakul Preet accessorised the bodycon dress with metallic hoop earrings and white pumps

For glam picks, Rakul went with subtle eyeshadow, nude lip shade, dazzling highlighter and glowing skin

Rakul Preet gave a finishing touch with centre-parted open wavy hairdo

