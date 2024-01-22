Ram Mandir Pran Pratistha -10 Baby Names For Kids Born On January 22
22 Jan, 2024
Abhijeet Sen
Ram - The name of Lord Rama, the 7th avatar of Lord Vishnu, signifies strength, valor, and virtue.
Raghav- Taken from Lord Rama's lineage, known as Raghav, it signifies the noble lineage.
Vibhishan- Symbolising Lord Rama's wise and ethical counterpart, Vibhishan.
Janaki- Inspired from Mata Sita, also referred to as Janaki.
Hanuman- Inspired from the powerful monkey god Hanuman, revered for his undying devotion and strength.
Lakshman- Inspired from Lord Rama's brother, Lakshman, this name represents loyalty, fearlessness, and selfless love.
Sita- Inspired by Mata Sita, respected for her unbroken devotion, fidelity, and tenacity.
Vishnu- Inspired by Lord Visnu whom Lord Ram is considered an avatar of.
Pratistha- Symbolizing the enshrinement of a deity in a temple, the name signifies a spiritual bond.
Pran- Echoing the 'life' or'soul', the term Pran is the essence of Ayodhya Pran Pratistha Day.
