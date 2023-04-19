Sara Ali Khan serves major fashion goals for Ramadan. Check out Indian wardrobe for some inspiration.
Sara Ali Khan's shimmery embellished lehenga with heavy dupatta is perfect for a grand Ramadan festivity.
Sara Ali Khan's pink-coloured traditional attire makes a fashionable statement for Ramadan.
Sara Ali Khan's white co-ord set with a matching chic jacket is perfect for Ramadan.
Sara Ali Khan's Manish Malhotra sheer saree speaks volumes of glamour and pizzazz.
Sara Ali Khan looks like a vision in a red-coloured lehenga with golden work.
Sara Ali Khan's floral printed suit set with jhumkas is perfect to keep it light and fashionable during Ramadan
If you like to keep it simple, pick something like Sara Ali Khan's cotton sharara set with oxidised jewellery.
