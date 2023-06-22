A look at ten ancient Hindu texts, every Indian must-read.

22 Jun, 2023

Anurag Singh Bohra

Ramcharitmanas: 16th century sage Tulsidas wrote the epic poem in Awadhi based on saint Valmiki's Ramayan.

Ramayan: Saint Valmiki wrote Ramayan after being persuaded by Lord Narada (the most learned sage of deities).

Rigveda: It is the foremost sacred text among the four Vedas compiled by saint Ved Vyasa.

Yajurveda: The ancient Vedic Sanskrit text is a compilation of ritual-offering formulas that were said by a priest during yajna.

Samveda: It is the third ancient text compiled by saint Ved Vyasa and is known as the Veda of melodies and chants.

Atharvaveda: It presents a detailed description of the lifestyle of a very early stage of human society, which has just entered the agricultural stage.

Ganesha Purana: It is among the various puranas (ancient mystic stories) dedicated to the glory and devotion to Lord Ganesha.

Shiv Purana: The ancient mystic text written by saint Ved Vyasa is about the glory of the devotion of Lord Shiva.

Srimad Bhagavad Purana: The devotional text written by Ved Vyasa is dedicated to Lord Krishna.

Bhagavad Gita: Also known as 'The Song by God', the sacred text is a conversation between Lord Krishna and Arjuna.

