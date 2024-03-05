Rani Mukherjee dropped our jaws with her stunning ethnic wear at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's
Rani Mukherjee is a sight to behold in stunning red satin saree
Rani Mukherjee paired her saree with a gorgeous statement neckpiece that complemented her look perfectly
Rani Mukherjee is an absolute fashionista and there are no two ways about it
For glam picks, Rani Mukherjee opted for subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, bronzed cheeks and glossy pink lips
Rani Mukherjee paired the appealing drape with a plunging neckline blouse that matched the clean aesthetic perfectly.
Rani Mukherjee completed her style with sleek open tresses and nude glam
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Nora Fatehi Flaunts Ethnic Energy in Red Ruffled Saree