Rare Colors You Probably Never Heard Of
26 Sep, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Submerged: A dark, blue-green color, similar to the color of submerged water.
CornSilk: A soft, pale yellow color, similar to the color of corn silk.
Carnival: A mix of bright and bold colors, often associated with celebrations and festivals.
Syrah: A deep, purple-red color, named after the Syrah grape.
Meadowbrook: A deep, green color, similar to the color of a meadow brook.
Bougainvillea: A bright fuchsia color, named after the bougainvillea flower.
