Rare Colors You Probably Never Heard Of

26 Sep, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Submerged: A dark, blue-green color, similar to the color of submerged water.

CornSilk: A soft, pale yellow color, similar to the color of corn silk.

Carnival: A mix of bright and bold colors, often associated with celebrations and festivals.

Syrah: A deep, purple-red color, named after the Syrah grape.

Meadowbrook: A deep, green color, similar to the color of a meadow brook.

Bougainvillea: A bright fuchsia color, named after the bougainvillea flower.

