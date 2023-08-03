Looks like Alia Bhatt hopped on the Barbie trend in her beautiful rani pink saree.
Alia Bhatt painted the town pink in her beautiful Manish Malhotra saree at the RARKPK press meet.
Alia Bhatt left the internet gasping for air in her chiffon rani pink saree.
Alia Bhatt accentuated her look with a dainty black bindi, a statement ring, nose pink and the jhumkas, of course!
Alia Bhatt paired her rani pink saree with a sexy deep-neckline blouse.
Alia Bhatt flaunted her soft curls and natural makeup look at the press meet of her latest drama/family film.
Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh spread their Rocky Rani charm at the press meet of their film.
Rocky Aur Rani, aka Alia and Ranveer, won hearts with their chemistry in reel and real life. What do you think?
Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh pose with the captain of the ship Karan Johar at the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani press meet.
