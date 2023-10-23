Last night, Rashmika Mandanna made an ethereal fashion statement in a golden Anarkali for Navaratri celebrations.
Rashmika Mandanna complemented her traditional look with a statement golden necklace and a bindi.
Rashmika Mandanna looked ravishing in subtle eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, nude lip shade, sharp contour and well-defined eyebrows.
Rashmika Mandanna smiled and waved as she was seen posing for paparazzi.
With wavy hair locks, Rashmika epitomised grace and elegance.
Netizens were in awe of Rashmika's ethereal ethnic avatar.
Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead.
