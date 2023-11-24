Rashmika Mandanna's 5 Healthy Eating Secrets to Stay Fit
24 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
Rashmika begins each day with a refreshing glass of apple cider vinegar to help her metabolism and digestion
Throughout the day, she embraces nature's goodness by including seasonal fruits in her diet, which provides essential vitamins and minerals
Rashmika's diet consists of wholesome, home-cooked meals that ensure the quality and freshness of her ingredients
She prioritizes natural, unprocessed ingredients while avoiding rice, junk food, and fried treats, which can interfere with her fitness goals
Rashmika treats herself to cheat day every now and then to satisfy her cravings and maintain a healthy relationship with food
