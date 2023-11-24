Rashmika Mandanna's 5 Healthy Eating Secrets to Stay Fit

24 Nov, 2023

Nishtha Srivastava

Rashmika begins each day with a refreshing glass of apple cider vinegar to help her metabolism and digestion

Throughout the day, she embraces nature's goodness by including seasonal fruits in her diet, which provides essential vitamins and minerals

Rashmika's diet consists of wholesome, home-cooked meals that ensure the quality and freshness of her ingredients

She prioritizes natural, unprocessed ingredients while avoiding rice, junk food, and fried treats, which can interfere with her fitness goals

Rashmika treats herself to cheat day every now and then to satisfy her cravings and maintain a healthy relationship with food

