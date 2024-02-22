Rashmika Mandanna's 7 Outfits That Are Perfect For This Spring Season
22 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Rashmika Mandanna blooms in this gorgeous bright yellow saree that screams spring.
Rashmika’s black floral saree indicates that she is all ready to bang the season with her ultimate fashion game.
The diva looks pretty in this subtle floral print suit with a braid that makes her look like a “Punjabi kudi.”
The beautiful actress dons a blush pink kurta set and embraces the essence of spring.
The actress embraces the festive vibes in this beautiful red floral lehenga styled with a choker necklace.
Rashmika twirls in this beautiful blue floral kurta set featuring a matching dupatta and palazzo.
Radiating in floral, Rashmika Mandanna exudes sophistication and flair in this pink flowy saree.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 8 Most Famous Buddhist Temples In The World