Rashmika Mandanna's 7 Red Spellbounding Looks

14 Feb, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Rashmika Mandanna dons a blaring red embroidered lehenga and steps up her glam quotient.

The actress looks like a Barbie doll in the massive size ruffled dress featuring a backless style.

The diva makes a bold statement in one-shoulder red bodycon dress.

Rashmika Mandanna gives Valentine’s outfit inspiration in this gorgeous red cut-out coord set.

The Tollywood star steals everybody’s heart in this red off-shoulder satin gown complimented with a beautiful smile on her face.

Rashmika exudes her natural charm in a red and magenta saree featuring golden embroidery.

Rashmika embraces her Indian beauty in a red embroidered lehenga paired with a sleeveless blouse and matching dupatta.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 7 Most Read Books In The World

 Find Out More