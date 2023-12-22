Rashmika Mandanna’s exquisite Earrings Collection
21 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
Rashmika Mandanna accessorised her Indian dress with these beautiful bottled green earrings.
Enhance your saree look with the timeless charm of gold jhumkas, just like Rashmika Mandanna.
Rashmika Mandanna amped up her look in these subtle gold stud earrings, perfect for casual wear.
Rashmika made a statement in a charming pair of silver stud earrings that looked great with her sleek bun.
Rashmika’s blue kundan earrings exude opulence and grace, perfect for special occasions.
These black and gold hanging earrings infuse a subtle and classy vibe to her indo-western attire.
Rashmika wore a classic pair of silver earrings to complete her indo-western look.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Best Chest Exercises For Gym Newbies