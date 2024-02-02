Raveena Tandon's 7 Black Outfits That Will Cast A Spell On You
02 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Raveena Tandon leaves everyone spellbound in a black indo-western dress featuring a small white print all over.
Raveena Tandon gives glam queen vibes in her black fishtail shimmer dress.
Raveena Tandon dons a black Manish Malhotra lehenga. It features white and red geometric patterns on it.
Raveena Tandon sets the internet on fire in a black striped saree paired with a gold and black bouse,
Raveena Tandon raises the fashion bar in a black sequin saree featuring a slit for a western touch.
Raveena Tandon goes all out in this black cord set paired with a matching corset-style top.
Raveena Tandon opted for a black lehenga paired with a matching embroidered long jacket that made her look WOW!
