Raveena Tandon's 7 Black Outfits That Will Cast A Spell On You

02 Feb, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Raveena Tandon leaves everyone spellbound in a black indo-western dress featuring a small white print all over.

Raveena Tandon gives glam queen vibes in her black fishtail shimmer dress.

Raveena Tandon dons a black Manish Malhotra lehenga. It features white and red geometric patterns on it.

Raveena Tandon sets the internet on fire in a black striped saree paired with a gold and black bouse,

Raveena Tandon raises the fashion bar in a black sequin saree featuring a slit for a western touch.

Raveena Tandon goes all out in this black cord set paired with a matching corset-style top.

Raveena Tandon opted for a black lehenga paired with a matching embroidered long jacket that made her look WOW!

Thanks For Reading!

Next: How to Keep Tulsi Plant at Home During Kartik Month? 7 PICS

 Find Out More