Raveena Tandon's 7 Saree Looks That Define Glamour
18 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Raveena Tandon looks striking in a gold embellished saree paired with a matching blouse.
Raveena Tandon owns ethnic glam in this sheer embellished saree featuring modern embroidery.
Raveena Tandon embraces timeless fashion in a deep green saree adorned with a heavy embroidered border.
Raveena Tandonsets fashion ablaze in a mustard yellow saree paired with a heavily embroidered blouse.
Raveena Tandon nails the ethnic look in a silk brown saree adorned with mirrors and hand embroidery in layers.
Raveena Tandon sets a new traditional trend in a black and golden striped saree with sequins all over.
Raveena Tandon spells magic on her fans in this blue and floral drape with a matching belt.
