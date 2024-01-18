Raveena Tandon's 7 Saree Looks That Define Glamour

18 Jan, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Raveena Tandon looks striking in a gold embellished saree paired with a matching blouse.

Raveena Tandon owns ethnic glam in this sheer embellished saree featuring modern embroidery.

Raveena Tandon embraces timeless fashion in a deep green saree adorned with a heavy embroidered border.

Raveena Tandonsets fashion ablaze in a mustard yellow saree paired with a heavily embroidered blouse.

Raveena Tandon nails the ethnic look in a silk brown saree adorned with mirrors and hand embroidery in layers.

Raveena Tandon sets a new traditional trend in a black and golden striped saree with sequins all over.

Raveena Tandon spells magic on her fans in this blue and floral drape with a matching belt.

