Republic Day 2024: 7 Tricolour Dishes You Can Make At Home

26 Jan, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Tiranga pasta- The combination of veggies and pasta in the colour of our national flag is worth a try.

Tricolour Bread Pakora- Watch the parade on television with the company of delicious bread pakodas.

Tricolour Dhokla- A healthy yet tasty snack, have tricolour dhokla on Republic Day to light up the Indian in you.

Tricolour dim sums- On the occasion of Republic Day, give a patriotic touch to the dim sums by adding edible food colour to the dough.

Tricolour fruit cream- This vibrant dessert is loaded with food colouring, whipped cream, and fresh fruit. Ideal served following a meal,

Tricolour pastry- Whipped cream, orange juice and kiwi make the perfect tiranga pastry for your taste buds.

Tricolour rice- Give a burst of patriotic hues to your regular rice by adding edible tiranga colours.

