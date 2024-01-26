Republic Day 2024: 7 Tricolour Dishes You Can Make At Home
26 Jan, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Tiranga pasta- The combination of veggies and pasta in the colour of our national flag is worth a try.
Tricolour Bread Pakora- Watch the parade on television with the company of delicious bread pakodas.
Tricolour Dhokla- A healthy yet tasty snack, have tricolour dhokla on Republic Day to light up the Indian in you.
Tricolour dim sums- On the occasion of Republic Day, give a patriotic touch to the dim sums by adding edible food colour to the dough.
Tricolour fruit cream- This vibrant dessert is loaded with food colouring, whipped cream, and fresh fruit. Ideal served following a meal,
Tricolour pastry- Whipped cream, orange juice and kiwi make the perfect tiranga pastry for your taste buds.
Tricolour rice- Give a burst of patriotic hues to your regular rice by adding edible tiranga colours.
