Sachin Tendulkar's Rarely Seen Photos From His Childhood
06 Dec, 2023
Lubhanshi Lamba
When he was younger, the Little Tendulkar used to sleep with his cricket equipment.
Sachin was the youngest Indian county cricket player at the age of 19.
Sachin Tendulkar is the youngest recipient of the Bharat Ratna award and the only cricket player from India.
Sachin still holds the record for most centuries scored in a calendar year, having scored nine ODI hundreds in 1998.
It's interesting to note that Sachin's punishment included being sent to the cricket coaching class.
Many of you are unaware that Sachin's childhood dream was to become a fast bowler. But, he was turned down by the MRF Pace Foundation.
At the age of 14, Sachin held the record for being the youngest cricket player to participate in a "Ranji Trophy" match.
The young master got off to a great start in his home country, winning the Irani Cup, the Duleep Trophy, and the Raji Trophy all with hundreds in his first outing.
In 1989, Sachin made his debut internationally against Pakistan.
