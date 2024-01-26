Sai Pallavi's 15 Saree Looks Prove Simplicity is The Best Form of Beauty
26 Jan, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
Sai Pallavi is one of the most loved actresses in the Malayalam film industry.
But, her simplicity and acting skills have got her recognition all across the country.
After debuting in the industry with the 2015 Malayalam film Premam alongside Nivin Pauly, she never looked back.
Sai Pallavi is a 31-year-old actress who comes from a humble background in the Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu.
Sai is a trained medical practitioner. She completed her medical studies at the Tbilisi State Medical University in Georgia but never pursued medicine.
Sai Pallavi is also a proficient speaker and can speak Tamil, English, Hindi, Telugu and Georgian.
Her notable works in the industry include Premam, Kali, Fidaa, Maari 2, Athiran, Love Story and Gargi among others.
Sai has also bagged probably the biggest role of his life so far. The actor will be seen playing the role of Goddess Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan.
Sai will be paired alongside Ranbir Kapoor who is essaying the role of Lord Ram in the three-part series.
Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Lara Dutta and many other prominent names are reportedly going to be associated with the film.
Sai is known for showing up makeup-free in most of her appearances.
She is often seen wearing sarees with her natural curly hair and glowy skin.
Sai is one of the actresses who has normalised flaunting natural skin with all its issues.
Even when on-screen, Sai Pallavi ensures she's not looking extra or applying too much makeup.
Sai's natural beauty has been appreciated by both her fans and industry colleagues.
