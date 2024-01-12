Sakshi Tanwar's 8 Elegant Saree Looks From Her TV Shows

12 Jan, 2024

Onam Gupta

Sakshi Tanwar looks simple and beautiful in a red chiffon saree

Sakshi Tanwar exudes ethereal ethnic vibes in a cotton saree with golden border

Sakshi Tanwar makes heads turn in a gorgeous net saree with heavy embroidery

Sakshi Tanwar looks beautiful in this green tissue saree with golden work

Sakshi Tanwar leaves us mesmerised with her emerald green saree with heavy embroidery borders and floral motifs

Sakshi Tanwar makes an elegant appearance in red and yellow banarasi saree

Sakshi Tanwar made a statement in a white saree with a matching blouse

Sakshi Tanwar makes a dazzling appearance in a Bandhani saree in Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki

