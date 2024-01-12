Sakshi Tanwar's 8 Elegant Saree Looks From Her TV Shows
Sakshi Tanwar looks simple and beautiful in a red chiffon saree
Sakshi Tanwar exudes ethereal ethnic vibes in a cotton saree with golden border
Sakshi Tanwar makes heads turn in a gorgeous net saree with heavy embroidery
Sakshi Tanwar looks beautiful in this green tissue saree with golden work
Sakshi Tanwar leaves us mesmerised with her emerald green saree with heavy embroidery borders and floral motifs
Sakshi Tanwar makes an elegant appearance in red and yellow banarasi saree
Sakshi Tanwar made a statement in a white saree with a matching blouse
Sakshi Tanwar makes a dazzling appearance in a Bandhani saree in Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki
