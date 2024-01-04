Salaar Actress Shruti Haasan’s 7 Saree Looks

04 Jan, 2024

Lubhanshi Lamba

Actress Shruti is the epitome of grace in a lavender silk saree styled with a signature gajra bun and gold accessories.

Shruti Hasaan slays in a black floral saree paired with a sleeveless matching blouse and sleek bun.

Shruti Hasaan showcases her timeless beauty in a bottle green embroidered saree.

The diva styled the black saree with a modern twist of cutout blouse. Shruti Haasan gives ultimate fashion goals.

Shruti displays her Indian beauty in a green and gold saree paired with a half-sleeve blouse.

Shruti Haasan has captivated her fans with her royal appearance in a brown and golden saree accompanied by a shimmer backless blouse.

Shruti Hasaan makes a statement in a golden satin saree paired with a matching neckpiece that elevates her whole look.

