Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes India proud as she represents the country at the 41st Annual India Day Parade which is held in New York.
Samantha smiles and shines in a stunning jacket, corset top and palazzo.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu warmly meets and greets her New York City fans.
Samantha has previously expressed her feelings about New York being very special to her which plays a very significant role in her career.
In recent pictures that surfaced on an Instagram handle, Samantha can be seen with the mayor of New York City Mayor Eric Adam as the actress meets with the head of New York City with extreme warmth and grace.
Samantha complemented her look with tinted round shades, side-parted hairdo and stunning jewellery
For glam picks, Samantha opted for subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, glossy lips, sharp contour, heavy mascara on lashes and glowing skin.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays muse to ace fashion designer, Ritu Kumar
While sharing her pictures on gram, Samantha captioned it ''They say New York is where dreams are made. I started my career when I shot for my first film here…. A scared little girl without a clue about how she was going to make it… but daring enough to dream the big dream! Today, 14 years later… ✨✨✨''
