After Cannes debut, Sapna Choudhary walked the red carpet for the second time

21 May, 2023

Onam Gupta

She wore a short white feather dress with a long silver cape that doubled up as veil as she covered her head later.

Sapna's outfit is studded with white pearls which further elevate her elegance

Sapna left her hair open with dramatic hood or 'ghunghat'on top

For glam picks, Sapna went with dramatic eyeshadow, bold red lip shade, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, bold red lip shade

Sapna Choudhary struck some amazing poses at Cannes Red-carpet

Sapna Choudhary completed her look with a sleek ponytail and a pair of light matching heels

Sapna Choudhary arrived in style and dazzled the red carpet

She is also the first Indian actor to walk the red carpet in collaboration with Air France.

While sharing pictures on gram, Sapna captioned it 'Verified Here’s the second look of Red Carpet! “Moments that will last a lifetime” ✨'

