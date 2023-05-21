After Cannes debut, Sapna Choudhary walked the red carpet for the second time
She wore a short white feather dress with a long silver cape that doubled up as veil as she covered her head later.
Sapna's outfit is studded with white pearls which further elevate her elegance
Sapna left her hair open with dramatic hood or 'ghunghat'on top
For glam picks, Sapna went with dramatic eyeshadow, bold red lip shade, dazzling highlighter, perfect brows, bold red lip shade
Sapna Choudhary struck some amazing poses at Cannes Red-carpet
Sapna Choudhary completed her look with a sleek ponytail and a pair of light matching heels
Sapna Choudhary arrived in style and dazzled the red carpet
She is also the first Indian actor to walk the red carpet in collaboration with Air France.
While sharing pictures on gram, Sapna captioned it 'Verified Here’s the second look of Red Carpet! “Moments that will last a lifetime” ✨'
