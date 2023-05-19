Haryanvi dance sensation and ex-Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary makes her Cannes debut and becomes the first regional artist to walk the red carpet.
Dancing sensation of small towns and north Indian heartthrob Sapna is first ever Indian actress to collaborate with one the biggest french branch Air France.
She looks completely elegant and stunning in her outfit while walking the carpet.
Sapna Choudhary's Dreamy Debut at Cannes in Fishtail Gown
Sapna Choudhary radiated elegance in subtle glam look
Talking about her dream debut of walking the red carpet Sapna shared,"It was an incredible experience to debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Walking the red carpet was surreal. The atmosphere was electric and I was thrilled to be there with so many other talented artists from around the world."
She further mentioned,"Being the first regional artist to achieve this milestone is a dream come true. I never anticipated it, but I am grateful for the opportunities that have come my way and because of the support of my fans and my team."
Sapna Choudhary pink accessories complemented her attire well
Her fans are gaga about her making India proud at Cannes 2023
Sapna Choudhary did Namaste to the paps and posed for the photos
