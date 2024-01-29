Sara Ali Khan turns up the heat in shimmery black thigh-slit gown

29 Jan, 2024

Onam Gupta

Sara Ali Khan struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot

Sara Ali Khan is known for her impeccable fashion sense and undeniable beauty

Sara Ali Khan stunned everyone with her latest look in a black thigh-high slit gown

For glam picks, Sara chose smokey eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, nude lip shade, perfect brows, sharp contour and glowing skin

Sara Ali Khan took to her social media and shared a string of pictures from her latest photoshoot

Sara complemented her look with clean neat bun and statement earrings

