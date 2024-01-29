Sara Ali Khan turns up the heat in shimmery black thigh-slit gown
Sara Ali Khan struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot
Sara Ali Khan is known for her impeccable fashion sense and undeniable beauty
Sara Ali Khan stunned everyone with her latest look in a black thigh-high slit gown
For glam picks, Sara chose smokey eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, nude lip shade, perfect brows, sharp contour and glowing skin
Sara Ali Khan took to her social media and shared a string of pictures from her latest photoshoot
Sara complemented her look with clean neat bun and statement earrings
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Lessons To Boost Confidence In Children