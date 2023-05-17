Sara Ali Khan made her debut at Cannes this year and we cannot keep calm already

17 May, 2023

Onam Gupta

Sara Ali Khan walks the red carpet in Abu Jani And Sandeep Khosla's creation

Sara Ali Khan shared slew of pictures of her Cannes look on Instagram

You Cannes do it,” Sara captioned her pictures

Sara opted for a traditional look for the Cannes and embraced the ethnic side, draped by Dolly Jain

Sara decked up in a pastel blouse with silver embellishment details and a plunging neckline

Sara accessorised her look in matching statement silver earrings with yellow embedded stones.

Sara Ali Khan struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot

Sara wore her tresses into a bun with a middle part and it was styled by hair stylist, Sanky Evrus

Sara Ali Khan opted for minimal glam and let her outfit do all the talking

