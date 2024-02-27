Sara Ali Khan's 7 Sun-Kissed Captures
27 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Sara Ali Khan gains vitamin D while sunbathing on the beautiful beach of Maldives.
Sara’s sun-kissed photos highlight her natural beauty and the flower in her hair looks so pretty
Sara Ali Khan’s saree photo in bright sun glams up her whole look.
The actress shows off her ultimate fashion sense and her style in this sun-kissed capture.
Sara effortlessly adapts to the different environments while basking in the sun.
Sara Ali Khan brightens up her fans’ day by posting such a cute photo of hers on Instagram.
Sara Ali Khan showcases her beautiful smile in this candid sun-kissed photo.
