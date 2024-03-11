Sara Tendulkar is The Rare Black Diamond in Her Black Sequin Gown
11 Mar, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
Sara Tendulkar drops the latest photos from one of her looks for the Radhika Merchant-Anant Ambani pre-wedding functions.
Sara Tendulkar wears a Sawan Gandhi gown for the 'Evening in Everland' celebrations in Jamnagar.
The Anant-Radhika pre-wedding sees Sara Tendulkar looking like a diamond in black.
Sara Tendulkar goes all glamorous in a black figure-hugging gown.
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar keeps her hair touseled and dress fitted for Radhika-Anant's pre-wedding.
For another appearance at the do, Sara Tendulkar dolled up in a floral maxi dress.
Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar's daughter, Sara Tendulkar looks pretties in a half-tied do with the floral dress.
Sara Tendulkar poses beautifully in her lovely green floral dress perfect for a casual outing.
Sara Tendulkar keeps it classy and easy in her floral dress.
