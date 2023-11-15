Get To Know Sara Tendulkar's Educational Qualifications
Sara Tendulkar is the daughter of the well-known Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.
Sara was born in Mumbai on October 12, 1997.
Here are the educational qualifications of Sara Tendulkar
She completed her primary schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School, Mumbai, Maharashtra.
According to reports Sara pursued Medicine, from the University college of London.
Sara also has done modelling for several clothing brands.
Based on rumors Sara Tendulkar was set feature soon in the Bollywood industry. Although there nothing is confirmed yet.
There have been several rumors about Sara Tendulkar and Indian cricketer Shubman Gill however none of them gave an official statement.
Sara Tendulkar is always active on social. She has around 5.5 million followers on Instagram
