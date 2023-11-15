Meet Sarah Raheem - Beautiful Partner of Cricket Captain Kane Williamson
Kane Williamson has always kept his personal life with his partner Sarah Raheem private.
Since 2015, the New Zealand skipper cricket team has been dating his partner Sarah Raheem.
Despite being such a powerful public figure, Williamson has managed to keep out of the spotlight.
Kane Williamson's wife, Sarah Raheem, had her first major public appearance in 2016.
Sarah was born in 1990 in Bristol, a city in southwest England. She earned her bachelor's degree from the University of Bristol.
Kane and his wife Sarah Raheem welcomed their first child in 2020.
Sarah, unlike most cricketers and their wives, has stayed out of the public eye. There have only been a few occasions when she has been seen on the ground with her cricketer-partner.
Kane Williamson met Sarah in a hospital in New Zealand where his future wife worked as a nurse.
It was an instant connection between the two as it marked the beginning of their love lives in 2015.
Despite knowing each other for more than five years, the two have avoided large public appearances in front of their admirers and following.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Incredible Sabyasachi Sarees From Katrina Kaif's Collection