Saree Collections of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Over the Last 5 Budget Speeches
30 Jan, 2024
Kritika Vaid
FM Nirmala Sitharaman made a statement with a bright pink mangalgiri silk saree with a gold border in Union Budget 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman wore a bright yellow silk saree with a blue border in Union Budget 2020
FM Nirmala Sitharaman opted for a red and off-white silk Pochampally sari with an ikat patterns around the pallu in Union Budget 2021
Finance Minister Sitharaman wore a rust and maroon handloom Bomkai weave with silver thread work in the border in 2022's Budget
In 2023, the Finance Minister wore handwoven red ilkal silk saree with Navalagunda embroider. It was gifted by Pralhad Joshi
