Saree Collections of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Over the Last 5 Budget Speeches

30 Jan, 2024

Kritika Vaid

FM Nirmala Sitharaman made a statement with a bright pink mangalgiri silk saree with a gold border in Union Budget 2019

Nirmala Sitharaman wore a bright yellow silk saree with a blue border in Union Budget 2020

FM Nirmala Sitharaman opted for a red and off-white silk Pochampally sari with an ikat patterns around the pallu in Union Budget 2021

Finance Minister Sitharaman wore a rust and maroon handloom Bomkai weave with silver thread work in the border in 2022's Budget

In 2023, the Finance Minister wore handwoven red ilkal silk saree with Navalagunda embroider. It was gifted by Pralhad Joshi

