Seek Lord Hanuman's Blessings with These 6 Powerful Ways
Lord Hanumanji, the mighty god of strength and loyalty, is revered by Hindu followers all around the globe.
Lord Hanuman is highly respected for his exceptional abilities and unwavering dedication to Lord Rama.
There are multiple ways that can be used to please Lord Hanuman, and here are 6 powerful methods.
1. The primary and most effective method of pleasing Hanuman ji is through worship. By regularly chanting his mantras.
2. According to astrological beliefs, it is believed that wearing red on Tuesday can attract positive energy from Hanuman ji.
This vibrant colour symbolises qualities such as strength, courage, and passion, which are all associated with Hanuman ji.
3. During puja, it is believed to be a good omen to present Hanuman ji with prasad or sweets such as laddoo or besan barfi as he is known to have a fondness for desserts.
4. Another way to demonstrate your affection for Hanuman ji is by visiting temples dedicated to him.
5. Reciting the mantra "Sri Ram Jai Ram Jai Jai Ram" during yoga or meditation can create positive energy that helps establish a spiritual link with Lord Hanuman.
6. Reciting the Hanuman Chalisa is considered one of the most effective methods to please Lord Hanuman.
