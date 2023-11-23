Sham-e-Banaras: 7 Must-Visit Places In The Holy City During Evening
23 Nov, 2023
Nishtha Srivastava
The most prominent of Varanasi's ghats, Dashashwamedh Ghat is a vibrant hub of activity during the evening. Witness the mesmerizing Ganga Aarti, explore the bustling markets, and soak in the city's electrifying energy
Nestled at the confluence of the Assi and Ganga Rivers, Assi Ghat offers a serene ambiance and breathtaking views of the city. Take a boat ride on the tranquil waters, enjoy a leisurely stroll along the ghat, and unwind in the tranquil atmosphere
The oldest cremation ground in Varanasi, Harishchandra Ghat offers a glimpse into the city's profound connection with life and death. Witness the cremation rituals as the flames dance against the backdrop of the Ganga River, creating a poignant spectacle
Embark on a magical boat ride on the sacred Ganges River and soak in the enchanting spectacle of the Ganga Aarti from a unique perspective. As the ghats come alive with thousands of lamps, the reflection in the river creates a mesmerizing sight
As dusk descends, the ghats along the sacred Ganga River transform into a mesmerizing stage for the Ganga Aarti, a soul-stirring ritual that pays homage to the river goddess. Immerse yourself in the rhythmic chants and flickering flames as the Aarti boats dance on the tranquil waters
The most sacred cremation ground in Varanasi, Manikarnika Ghat is a place of profound spiritual significance. Witness the cremation rituals as the flames illuminate the night sky, creating an awe-inspiring spectacle
The holiest of Hindu shrines, Kashi Vishwanath Mandir, is a must-visit destination during the evening when the temple is illuminated in a mesmerizing glow. Witness the enchanting 'Aarti' ceremony, a mesmerizing spectacle of light and devotion
