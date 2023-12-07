Shanaya Kapoor Glows With Angelic Radiance in Pearl White Gown
07 Dec, 2023
Jigyasa Sahay
She wore this gorgeous gown at the special screening of The Archies movie.
Shanaya Kapoor exudes angel like aura in her pearly white gown.
Shanaya Kapoor looks like a goddess in pure white floor length gown.
Shanaya' s beautiful blue stone pendant is a cherry on top.
Shanaya flaunts her curvaceous body in the body-hugging gown.
Shanaya is simply radiating as she opted for dewy nude makeup.
Shanaya keeps it simple yet glows in elegance.
