Last night, Shanaya Kapoor attended the grand opening of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai.

28 Oct, 2023

Onam Gupta

Shanaya Kapoor looked every bit classy in a sexy green emerald strap dress.

Shanaya Kapoor struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot

For glam picks, the actress chose subtle makeup, dazzling highlighter, blushed cheeks, sharp contour and glowing skin.

Shanaya Kapoor finished off her look with wavy tresses and minimal jewellery

Shanaya Kapoor's green corseted dress is from the shelves of the brand called, House of CB

According to the website, Shanaya Kapoor's outfit cost approx.19k

Sisters Sonam Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor arrived at the film festival dressed in head-turning gowns

