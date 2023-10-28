Last night, Shanaya Kapoor attended the grand opening of the MAMI Film Festival in Mumbai.
Shanaya Kapoor looked every bit classy in a sexy green emerald strap dress.
Shanaya Kapoor struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot
For glam picks, the actress chose subtle makeup, dazzling highlighter, blushed cheeks, sharp contour and glowing skin.
Shanaya Kapoor finished off her look with wavy tresses and minimal jewellery
Shanaya Kapoor's green corseted dress is from the shelves of the brand called, House of CB
According to the website, Shanaya Kapoor's outfit cost approx.19k
Sisters Sonam Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor arrived at the film festival dressed in head-turning gowns
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 7 Secrets to Jacqueline Fernandez's Lustrous and Healthy Hair