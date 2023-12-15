Shanaya Kapoor is a trendsetter and her Insta profile serves proof.

14 Dec, 2023

Onam Gupta

Shanaya Kapoor looked ethereal in a white lehenga with deep-neck matching blouse

Shanaya Kapoor struck some amazing poses for the photoshoot

Shanaya Kapoor showcased her glamorous style in stunning ethnic look

Shanaya Kapoor's ethereal white lehenga is the only dose of glam we need

Shanaya Kapoor complemented her traditional attire with a subtle makeup look

Shanaya Kapoor's ethnic wardrobe has a special place in our hearts.

