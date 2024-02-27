Shanaya Kapoor's 6 Indo-Wester Looks For This Shaadi Season
27 Feb, 2024
Lubhanshi Lamba
Shanaya Kapoor lights Instagram on fire by donning this red indo-western style pantsuit inspired by the rich tapestry of Persian culture.
The actress stuns in the coordinated ivory white set, perfect for a day wedding celebration.
Shanaya Kapoor flaunts her beautiful smile in a shimmery silver drape featuring embellishments all over
The diva keeps it classy in a monochrome black drape featuring an embellished blouse.
Shanaya Kapoor maintains her unique fashion sense by wearing a gold sequin skirt with a white shirt and beaded necklaces.
Shanaya Kapoor looks like a breath of fresh air in this beautiful indo-western gharara set featuring a backless kurta
Shanaya Kapoor’s floral embroidered coord set is a perfect indo-western fit for wedding festivities.
