Shanaya's style statement often comes loaded with embellishments.

11 Dec, 2023

Onam Gupta

Shanaya Kapoor makes things classy in a silver sheer saree with a strappy blouse

Shanaya Kapoor completed her look with an elegant necklace and statement earrings

Shanaya paired her flawless dewy base with nude pink glossy lips, blushed cheeks and perfect brows

Shanaya Kapoor played muse to ace fashion designer Falguni Shane Peacock

Shanaya teamed her saree with a stunning embellished blouse.

Shanaya Kapoor's ethnic wardrobe has a special place in our hearts

Your thoughts on Shanaya Kapoor's latest look?

