Shanaya's style statement often comes loaded with embellishments.
Shanaya Kapoor makes things classy in a silver sheer saree with a strappy blouse
Shanaya Kapoor completed her look with an elegant necklace and statement earrings
Shanaya paired her flawless dewy base with nude pink glossy lips, blushed cheeks and perfect brows
Shanaya Kapoor played muse to ace fashion designer Falguni Shane Peacock
Shanaya teamed her saree with a stunning embellished blouse.
Shanaya Kapoor's ethnic wardrobe has a special place in our hearts
Your thoughts on Shanaya Kapoor's latest look?
