Shark Tank India Fame Namita Thapar’s Top 8 Glam Looks
17 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Namita Thapar looks effortlessly chic in an off-shoulder top with voluminous sleeves, paired with belted wide-leg palazzo pants, marrying contemporary flair with a hint of retro grace.
Namita Thapar looks boldly charming in a vibrant red wrap dress, its oversized lapel making a playful yet assertive fashion statement.
Namita Thapar exudes vibrance and a contemporary look in a colour-blocked pencil skirt combined with a crisp white shirt, exemplifying a bold, business-casual demeanor.
Namita Thapar looks delightfully vibrant in a floral gown, the vivid print and full skirt capturing the exuberant spirit of spring.
Namita Thapar looks strikingly elegant in a teal pleated dress, its thigh-high slit adding a daring touch to the classic draped style.
Namita Thapar looks sophisticated in a luxurious blue velvet pantsuit, a perfect blend of business sophistication and evening glamour.
Namita Thapar looks radiant in a form-fitting tangerine gown with a creative neckline and gathered detail, infusing modern sophistication with a burst of bright colour.
Namita Thapar presents serenely stylish look in a pale pink silk dress, its front twist lending a unique touch reminiscent of 70s relaxed elegance.
