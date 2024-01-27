Shehnaaz Gill's 8 Glamorous Sarees For BFF's Cocktail Bash
Shehnaaz Gill made things classy in black saree, paired with deep-neck golden blouse
Shehnaaz Gill exuded ethereal elegance in a white statement saree with an off shoulder blouse
Shehnaaz Gill's black sequin saree is a perfect for you to attend your bestie's cocktail night
Shehnaaz Gill's banarsi silk saree has our hearts. Banasri never goes wrong, especially at weddings.
Shehnaaz Gill and her pink sequin saree is a perfect to take inspo for your bestie's wedding
Shehnaaz Gill redefined glamour in a floral printed saree. If you want to go simple for a glam night, then this saree can be your perfect go-to wear.
Shehnaaz Gill wrapped in six yards of wonder surely took our breath away
