Shehnaaz Gill left fans awestruck as shared her latest pictures in glamourous ethnic look
Last night, Shehnaaz Gill attended Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan's wedding reception
Shehnaaz Gill was all decked up in a black saree with a golden deep-neck blouse for the party
Shehnaaz Gill struck some amazing poses for the Instagram photoshoot
Shehnaaz Gill delivers the classy wedding season goals in gorgeous traditional attire
Shehnaaz Gill styled the saree with wavy locks that complemented her ethnic affair
For glam picks, Shehnaaz Gill chose subtle eyeshadow, dazzling highlighter, nude lip shade, perfect brows, sharp contour and glossy lips
Shehnaaz Gill is an absolute fashionista and there are no two ways about it
