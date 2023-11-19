Nicaragua's Sheynnis Palacios has become the Miss Universe 2023.
The 72nd Miss Universe beauty pageant was organised at El Salvador's Jose Adolfo Pineda Arena.
The reigning queen and Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel crowned her successor.
For the finale of Miss Universe 2023, Sheynnis was seen wearing a stunning embellished body-hugging gown
From her hair to her make-up, everything looked absolutely brilliant, and her grace and charm were add-on accessories
The top 3 finalists of the show this year were Nicaragua, Thailand and Australia out of of which Nicaragua represented by Sheynin was hailed as the winner.
India candidate Shweta Sharda had qualified for the semis and was part of the top 20 but she couldn't make it to the top 10.
Sheynnis Palacios's social media is filled with appreciation and love
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Alaya F Poses Like a Girl Boss in Monochromatic Fit With a Cute Surprise!