Shoaib Malik's Wife Sana Javed's Best Looks in Pakistani Suits
22 Jan, 2024
Vineeta Kumar
Sana Javed has married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in a private ceremony in Karachi, Pakistan.
She is the third wife of Shoaib Malik. The cricketer was previously married to Indian badminton legend Sania Mirza.
Sania and Shoaib had a 13-year-old marriage. They have a five-year-old son from the marriage.
In January 2024, Shoaib married Sana Javed in Karachi. The dup shared photos on the internet to announce their wedding.
Sana is a TV actress and a popular name in Pakistan's social culture. She is also a model.
Sana Javed is 30 years old and she was born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Shoaib Malik's third wife, Sana Javed's family hails from Hyderabad Deccan.
Sana Javed was first married to singer Umair Jaiswal. However, the marriage didn't work and the two got divorced last year.
Interestingly, various reports suggest that Shoaib and Umair were friends until last year before the former started to seeing Sana.
Neither Shoaib nor Sana have spoken about their previous marriages and why they got divorced.
However, after their wedding photo went viral, Sania's family released a statement requesting everyone to respect Sania's privacy in the matter.
The statement from Sania's part also mentioned that she got divorced from Shoaib before he got married to Sana.
Sana Javed has worked in TV Series like Shehr-e-Zaat, Khaani, Ruswai, Dunk, and Zara Yaad Kar among others.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Hansika Motwani’s 7 Indian Looks That Scream Elegance