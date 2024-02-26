Shraddha Arya- Inspired 8 Pastel Sarees For Day Wedding
26 Feb, 2024
Simran Keswani
Shraddha Arya looks enchanting in a pastel green saree, with silver embellishments lending a touch of regal sophistication to her cheerful demeanor.
Dressed in a pastel peach saree with intricate gold accents, Shraddha Arya exudes a blend of modern glamour and timeless grace.
Shraddha Arya radiates in a soft pink saree with a golden sheen, complemented by traditional jewellery, embodying the quintessential Indian elegance.
In an ethereal white saree with elegant lace detailing, Shraddha Arya looks the epitome of grace and sophistication, perfect for a classy event.
Shraddha Arya captivates in a sky-blue saree adorned with delicate floral embroidery and lace edging, adding a dreamy charm to her ensemble.
Shraddha Arya dazzles in a luminious rose gold saree, complemented by classic jewellry, perfect for an elegant affair.
Draped in a blush pink saree with sparkling embellishments, Shraddha Arya showcases a modern twist on traditional wear, ideal for evening celebrations.
In a delicate grey saree with floral embroidery, Shraddha Arya's attire is a perfect marriage of subtlety and style, suitable for high-tea affairs or summer weddings.
