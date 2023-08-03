Shraddha Kapoor makes jaws drop with her appearance at the ICW 2023.
Shraddha Kapoor stunned in Rahul Mishra's silver lehenga.
Shraddha Kapoor looked smoking hot in a silver sequined bralette and matching skirt.
Shraddha Kapoor's blouse came with a plunging neckline and floral details in pink.
Shraddha Kapoor accentuated the look in a shrug across her shoulders featuring silver patterns and frill details.
Shraddha Kapoor accessorised her look with a silver neck choker.
Shraddha Kapoor flaunted her shoulder-length wavy curls with a side part.
Shraddha Kapoor went all in with silver eyeshadow and nude lip shade.
Shraddha Kapoor sets the runway on fire with her phenomenal walk at ICW 2023.
Shraddha Kapoor flaunted her smile in a glamorous lehenga at ICW 2023.
