Shreya Ghoshal's 9 Stylish Saree Looks That Speak Elegance and Grace
12 Mar, 2024
Jigyasa Sahay
Shreya Ghoshal is known for her amazing and unique saree collection.
Shreya Ghoshal is an epitome of elegance in white saree with full sleeves blouse.
Shreya looks drop dead gorgeous in red silk saree with broad border, just the perfect wedding pick.
Shreya Ghoshal keeps it chic and classic in shiny plain saree with belt.
Shreya wore a beautiful green and pink blazer saree with beaded belt.
Black and gold never goes out of style and Shreya Ghoshal proves how!
Shreya's serves magic in monochromatic striped saree.
Shreya's gret saree with halter neck blouse and cape is the ideal fit check for a desi cocktail night.
Draped in six yards of grace, Shreya knows to amplify her look with simple saree paired with oxidised jewellery.
