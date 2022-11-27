Shriya Saran Looks Ethereal

Shriya looked beautiful in a red coloured silk organza saree.

27 Nov, 2022

Tanya Garg

Shriya Saran Makes Jaws Drop

Shriya makes jaws drop in her red ethnic outfit for Rs 64, 500.

27 Nov, 2022

Shriya Saran Oozes Elegance

Shriya tied her hair in a sleek bun with a centre part.

27 Nov, 2022

Shriya Saran Wins Heart

Shriya won hearts in red saree look and roses on bun.

27 Nov, 2022

Shriya Saran Sets Internet on Fire

Shriya accenatuted her look with statement, heavy earrings.

27 Nov, 2022

Shriya Saran Exudes Royalty

Shriya wore magnificent kadha and bangles to finish her royal look.

27 Nov, 2022

Shriya Saran Radiates Glow

Shriya radiated glow in her nude makeup look.

27 Nov, 2022

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sonam Kapoor Looks Like a Fashion Goddess in an Elegant Fringed Kaftan

 Find Out More