Shriya Saran made jaws drop with her bold appearance at the award night.
Shriya Saran paired her strapless denim corset-inspired top with a matching skirt.
Shriya Saran's strapless denim top came with bold cut-outs.
Shriya Saran's denim skirt came with zippers which later looked like slits.
Shriya Saran's outfit for the award night had a sexy leather finish.
Shriya Saran made several heads turn with her risque denim look.
Shriya Saran finished the look with a statement chain and rings.
Shriya Saran tied her hair in a chic ponytail with a classic centre part.
Shriya Saran's glam makeup spoke for itself. What do you think?
However, Shriya Saran's outfit didn't go down well with her fans and followers.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Constipation in Women: 10 Tips to Manage